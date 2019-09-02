Talks Between Independent Farmers And Kildare Chilling Conclude..

Talks between Kildare Chilling and a group of independent farmers have concluded.

Negotiations began at 10am this morning, following the establishment of a "blocade" by some independent farmers there on Sunday.

Protests have been taking place at the Kildare plant, and others across Ireland, for three weeks.

Beef farmers are dissatisfied with the price being paid for their livestock.

Independent farmer, John Dallon, who attended today's talks, has told Kfm News that Kildare Chilling has agreed to suspend cattle slaughtering until Wednesday afternoon.

In return, farmers will allow sheep to enter the facility.

Kfm is requesting a statement of Kildare Chilling on the matter

