The Pound Falls Sharply In Value.

: 09/02/2019 - 17:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sterling_pound_image_pixabay.jpg

The pound sterling has fallen sharply on speculation the British Prime Minister may be preparing for a General Election.

Sterling slipped more than a cent against the US dollar to 1 dollar 20.

While it was nearly a cent lower versus the euro - making a pound worth less than 1 euro 10.

 

 

