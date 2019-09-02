Beef Plan Movement Establishing A Firm To Enable It To Negotiate On Price.

The Beef Plan Movement is in the process of setting up a company to enable it to negotiate livestock prices.

The firm, Glasson Beef Producers Limited, was registered on August 30th.

Its registered place of business is Glasson, Athlone.

Kfm News has spoken to Beef Plan Movement national Chair, Hugh Doyle, South East Chair, Enda Fingleton; the latter has confirmed that the new entity is to facilitate negotation on price with meat plants.

However, the firm is not yet ready to trade, but is expected to be so in the coming days.

Beef Plan Movement members have been among those staging protests at various meat plants across Ireland over the last three weeks, in protest for the prices paid to farmers for their animals.