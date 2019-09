The 2,500 Kildare students who sat their Junior Cert. in June will have to wait until Friday October 4th to get their results.

It comes just days after the State Examinations Commission provided assurances it would issue a record amount of Leaving Certificate appeals by mid-September.

The Commission says its immediate priority is to issue those 17,000 grades by September 20th.

The SEC is currently in the process of notifying schools of the delay.

File image: RollingNews