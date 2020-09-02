The Eleven To Two Show

Discussion On Candidates For EU Commissioner Role Continue.

: 09/02/2020 - 09:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
phil_hogan_04_11_2013_rollingnews.jpg

Discussions on the name -- or names -- that the Government is putting forward to replace Phil Hogan as Ireland's EU Commisioner are expected to continue today.

Mr Hogan resigned in the wake of the Golfgate controversy.

The leaders of the three coalition parties remained in contact last night after a day of talks --- but no decision was announced.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen wants the government to submit the names of a man and a woman, however there has been as yet no commitment to do so.

 

File image: Phil Hogan/RollingNews

