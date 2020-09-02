The Eleven To Two Show

Trial Continues Of Youth Accused Of Murder A Young Man.

: 09/02/2020 - 09:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The trial continues today of a youth accused of murdering a young man in what was described in court yesterday as a melée over a bicycle.

The 17 year old boy, who can’t be named because he’s under 18, admits causing the death of Azzam Raguragui but denies the murder charge.

He claims he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Raguragui to death in Finsbury Park in Dundrum in south Dublin on May 10th, last year.

The boy handed himself in the following day.

 

