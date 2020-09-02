The Eleven To Two Show

A 19 Year Old Man Has Been Killed In A Crash In Donegal.

: 09/02/2020 - 09:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 19 year old man has been killed and three men have been injured in a crash in Donegal involving two cars.

At around half 9 last night Gardai were called to the scene of the crash on the N56 at Creeslough (Crees-la).

The 19 year old, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger in the car, both men in their 20s, were taken to hospital.

The driver of the second car, a man in his late 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is closed for examination and Gardai are appealing for witnesses

 

