The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: People With Disabilities Living In Congregated Settings Have A Poor Quality Of Life.

: 09/02/2020 - 10:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hiqa_logo.jpg

People with disabilities living in congregated settings have a poor quality of life, according to a new report, issued this morning.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out over a thousand inspections in disability services in 2019.

It found that the majority of centres provide a good quality of care and support to residents, however many living in congregated settings experience a poor quality of service and life.

One in three residents continue to live in large institutions or campuses instead of community settings.

Deputy Chief Inspector Finbarr Colfer has been speaking to Kildare Today.

wed11finbar.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The Deputy Chief Inspector joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme:

hiqa.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

*Article up-dated at 10.48am on 02/09/20 to include interview.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!