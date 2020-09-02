Listen: People With Disabilities Living In Congregated Settings Have A Poor Quality Of Life.

People with disabilities living in congregated settings have a poor quality of life, according to a new report, issued this morning.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out over a thousand inspections in disability services in 2019.

It found that the majority of centres provide a good quality of care and support to residents, however many living in congregated settings experience a poor quality of service and life.

One in three residents continue to live in large institutions or campuses instead of community settings.

Deputy Chief Inspector Finbarr Colfer has been speaking to Kildare Today.

The Deputy Chief Inspector joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme:

*Article up-dated at 10.48am on 02/09/20 to include interview.