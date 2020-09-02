Public Consultation On Kildare Litter Management Plan Closes On Friday.

A public consultation on Kildare's Draft Litter Management Plan closes on Friday.

It will run until 2023, on adoption.

Kildare County Council says "The plan proposes to address the impacts of litter on our county,and how to enhance our commercial and tourism potential through the effective and efficient enforcement of legislation and regulation, management and maintenance of our public realm, and through a programme of communication, education and awareness."

Submissions can be made in writing to Aras Cill Dara, or also via the online portal

The deadline is 4pm on Friday, September 4th.

Stock image: Pexels