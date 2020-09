The German government says tests show the nerve agent Novichok was found in samples from the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

He fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia earlier this month - and his supporters insist he was poisoned.

He's one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics.

Mr Navalny is being treated at a hospital in Berlin.

File image: Alexei Navalny/Evgeny Feldman and Novaya Gazeta Wikipedia Commons