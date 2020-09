A roadmap for reopening needs to be drawn up for the 3,500 pubs across the country that remain closed.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland is calling for the roadmap to be prepared urgently.

It says the pathway to reopening will bring certainty to publicans and comfort to local communities affected closures.

The group is also calling for 15 per cent cut to the excise tax on alcohol in the budget.

Stock image: Pixabay