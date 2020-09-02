Listen: Renters See The Largest Increase In Enforced Deprivation.

Renters have seen the largest increase in enforced deprivation over the past year.

It's defined as people who can't afford to do things like heat their homes, buy new clothes or meet friends and family for a meal or drink.

The overall rate has climbed from 15 per cent in 2018 to just under 18 per cent last year.

But almost one third of people living in rented accomodation are now living in enforced deprivation - a seven per cent increase.

Peter Dooley from the Dublin Renters Union says it's come as no surprise: