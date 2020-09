There are 221 people around the country waiting on trolleys for a hospital bed.

New figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show the highest number of people on trolleys since the Covid restrictions were introduced in March.

The organisation is warning that hospital overcrowding and COVID-19 could make for a "toxic combination".

INMO Industrial Relations Officer for Cork University Hospital, Liam Conway, says this needs to be addressed:

Stock image: Shutterstock