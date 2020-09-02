K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

118 Garda Checkpoints Mounted In Kildare & Surrounding Divisions During Final Weekend Of Localised Restrictons.

: 09/02/2020 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_back_to_camera_generic_image_rolling_news.jpg

118 Garda checkpoints were mounted in Kildare and surrounding divisions during the last weekend of localised restrictions here

Of these, 65 were in Kildare, and 53 were in Meath, Laois/Offaly, Kilkenny/Carlow, and Wicklow

Under Operation Navigation,to support public health guidelines, gardai found 21 breaches of regulations among thousands of pubs inspected.

In all these cases, Gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

The cumulative total of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 185.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!