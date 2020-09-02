118 Garda Checkpoints Mounted In Kildare & Surrounding Divisions During Final Weekend Of Localised Restrictons.

118 Garda checkpoints were mounted in Kildare and surrounding divisions during the last weekend of localised restrictions here

Of these, 65 were in Kildare, and 53 were in Meath, Laois/Offaly, Kilkenny/Carlow, and Wicklow

Under Operation Navigation,to support public health guidelines, gardai found 21 breaches of regulations among thousands of pubs inspected.

In all these cases, Gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

The cumulative total of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 185.

File image: RollingNews