K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: O'Fearghail Says Golf Society Dinner "Collective, Crass Stupidity".

: 09/02/2020 - 16:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sean_o_fearghail_09_02_2019_rollingnews.jpg

The Ceann Comhairle says the Clifden Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner was the result of a "collective crass stupidity, arrogant delusion... or both".

Kildare South's Sean O'Fearghail's launched a blistering attack on those who attended the event, claiming it damaged public confidence in the political system.

He was speaking on the first day of the new Dáil term, which was recalled two weeks early, following the controversy.

Sean O'Fearghail says the golfing society never received funding from the Houses of the Oireachtas:

wed17sean.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!