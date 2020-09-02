Listen: O'Fearghail Says Golf Society Dinner "Collective, Crass Stupidity".

The Ceann Comhairle says the Clifden Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner was the result of a "collective crass stupidity, arrogant delusion... or both".

Kildare South's Sean O'Fearghail's launched a blistering attack on those who attended the event, claiming it damaged public confidence in the political system.

He was speaking on the first day of the new Dáil term, which was recalled two weeks early, following the controversy.

Sean O'Fearghail says the golfing society never received funding from the Houses of the Oireachtas:

File image: RollingNews