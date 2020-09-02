Several Pupils At 2nd Dublin Primary School Sent Home, Following 1 Postive Covid 19 Test.

A number of pupils at a west Dublin primary school have been sent home after a positive case of Covid 19 was confirmed.

The student who tested positive and a number of close contacts have been advised to self-isolate.

The local education board says remote lessons for them will be provided and the school continues to operate fully.

It's the second confirmed case of coronavirus linked to a school since classes returned.

Yesterday, a Dublin primary school sent an entire class home as a precaution, after one student tested positive.

Stock image: Shutterstock