The exchequer deficit was €9.5 billion up to the end of August.

VAT receipts are down by over 2.5 billion euro on the same period last year.

The Department of Finance says it reflects the significant reduced personal consumer spending in the spring.

The government's total tax take is down 2.3 per cent or just over 800 million on last year.

Government spending was up almost a third on the same time last year, at 43.2 billion.

