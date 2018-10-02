The Eleven To Two Show

30 New Homes To Be Built In Derrinturn

: 10/02/2018 - 10:28
Author: Laura Donnelly
New homes are to be built in Derrinturn.

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission to Kilway Developments Limited for the construction fo 30 homes.

The development description is as follows:

"(A) 32 No. houses consisting of (i) 4 No. 4 bedroom semi-detached one and a half storey houses; (ii) 8 No. 3 bedroom semi-detached two storey houses with optional
fourth bedroom at second floor level; (iii) 18 No. 3 bedroom semi-detached two storey houses; (iv) 2 No. 3 bedroom detached two storey houses; (B) Steel cladded
storage shed in the rear gardens and all associated site developments work. Revised by significant further information consisting of; revised layout with a reduction
in number of units from 32 to 30 no. dwellings, revised vehicular and pedestrian access arrangements, revised site boundary treatments and submission of an
archaeological assessment report.

