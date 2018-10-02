The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Reports Soldiers Are Spending Thousands Of Euro To Leave The Defence Forces

: 10/02/2018 - 11:55
Author: Laura Donnelly
It's claimed hundreds of soldiers, sailors and air corp staff have spent thousands of euro of their own money to get out of the forces.

PDFORRA, the organisation which represents staff, says that since January over 170 personnel have paid as much as 40 thousand each to be relieved of their duties.

The association says poor levels of pay is the main reason for members wanting to leave.

Former Captain in the Armed Forces, Dr Tom Clonan, says workers have never recovered salary cuts made during the economic crisis;

