Arlene Foster has been accused of using the Good Friday Agreement as a "bargaining chip" in Brexit negotiations.

The DUP leader has told the Telegraph newspaper that the peace treaty could be changed to break the deadlock in reaching a deal.

And she suggested that it wasn't sacrosanct.

Sinn Fein's described the comments as "reckless".

Arlene Foster doesn't see any reason why there should be a hard border between north and south: