A new 24/7 drive-thru doughnut shop in Dublin is asking customers to stop beeping their horns as they wait in line.

People living near Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown say the noise is keeping them awake at night.

The company is asking customers to be respectful of residents, and is installing new signs to remind them not to beep their horns.

Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Donnelly, who lives nearby, admits he's "puzzled" by how popular the doughnuts are.