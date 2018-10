The Labour Party has committed 70 thousand euro to Michael D Higgins' re-election campaign.

The party is rolling out hundreds of posters in every constituency in the country this week.

Michael D Higgins and Sinn Fein's candidate, Liadh Ní Riada are the only two who have opted to put up posters.

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin says they would be willing to look at options to offset the carbon footprint involved.