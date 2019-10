The Free Legal Advice Centre says the State is shutting down public discussion of the legal cases it settles by imposing strict secrecy clauses.

FLAC (pron: flack) is launching its annual report later today as it marks its 40th year of work.

Last year it handled 108 cases, with its volunteer lawyers giving out free advice at clinics, and by phone to over 25-thousand.

Chief executive Eilish Barry says they've helped clients secure settlements in cases of alleged wrongdoing by the State.