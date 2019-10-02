Five Jihadists Are Serving Time In Irish Prisons.

There are five jihadists serving time in Irish prisons, according to a report by the Counter Extremism Project.

Their sentences relate to Islamist extremism offences.

All five people in question are serving sentences for funding terrorism abroad, rather than participating in terror plots here.

The report claims that Ireland is regarding as a target of fundraising and not as a target of attack.

The Department of Justice is cited in the report to say that it estimates that around 50 people had left their homes in Ireland to fight for the so-called Islamic State in Syria.

The research says that although that number is relatively small, it means Ireland is one of the biggest per-capita exporters of foreign terrorist fighters in Europe.