New Graveyard Planned For North County Dublin.

: 10/02/2019 - 10:26
Author: Róisin Power
dublin_on_map_2.png

A new graveyard is planned for north county Dublin.

Planning application has been submitted to Fingal County Council for land located on the Trotting Track in Portmarnock.

According to the proposals the Lakeside Memorial Park will be more a high quality park than a traditional graveyard where people can remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

It will contain burial and ash interment plots as well as memorial walls all while creating a park with public amenity for locals.

There will be extensive tree planting, sculptures and green areas where people can sit and relax.

There will also be water features that include a lake and river walk, and visitors can make use of a planned coffee shop and florist in the park.

The €8million plan will cater for people of all faiths, and if it gets the go ahead, it's hoped the Lakeside Memorial Park will open in 2022.

