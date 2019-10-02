Kildare Today

Ireland Has 5th-Highest Concentration Of Super-Wealthy Residents In The World.

10/02/2019 - 10:28
Author: Róisin Power
Ireland has the world's fifth-highest concentration of super-wealthy residents.

The World Ultra Wealth Report found Ireland has 421 people per one million residents with a net worth exceeding 27.5 million euro.

Hong Kong, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Singapore come ahead of Ireland in the list.

