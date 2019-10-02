Newbridge Gardaí Seize Estimated €1000 In Drugs.

Gardaí have seized a quantity of cocaine and cannabis following an operation in Newbridge this morning.

Gardaí had stopped a car in the early hours of this morning on the Dublin Rd heading into the town.

Two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested.

The street value of the drugs found in the car is approximately €1000 was discovered.

The drugs were concealed in a deodorant bottle.

The man in his 20s has appeared before Naas District Court.

The other man was released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.