Cash, Cocaine & A Suspected Stolen Caravan Seized In CAB Raid In Kerry,

12,600 euro in cash, two thousand euro worth of cocaine and a suspected stolen caravan have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Kerry.
They were recovered this morning in an investigation targeting the assets of a Listowel based organised crime group involved in selling drugs.
Local gardai and the Southern Region Armed Support Unit assisted in the CAB operation.
Four properties and a business was searched, which also led to the seizure of a 141 Mercedes car, two Rolex watches and electronic devices.
File image: An Garda Siochana