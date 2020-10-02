Friday Night Rhythm

Cash, Cocaine & A Suspected Stolen Caravan Seized In CAB Raid In Kerry,

: 10/02/2020 - 13:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
12,600 euro in cash, two thousand euro worth of cocaine and a suspected stolen caravan have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Kerry.

They were recovered this morning in an investigation targeting the assets of a Listowel based organised crime group involved in selling drugs.

Local gardai and the Southern Region Armed Support Unit assisted in the CAB operation.

Four properties and a business was searched, which also led to the seizure of a 141 Mercedes car, two Rolex watches and electronic devices.

 

