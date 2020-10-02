Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ryanair Welcomes The Outcome Of High Court Case On Travel Restrictions.

: 10/02/2020 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
high_court_2.jpg

Ryanair has welcomed the outcome of the High Court case it took against the state over travel restrictions.

The airline had tried to claim the rules were unlawful - but the court found in the government's favour.

But Ryanair says the court has now confirmed there's no legal requirement to restrict your movement for 14 days after travelling from a country that's not on the green list.

It's calling on the government to immediately adopt the EU's new traffic light system, which would allow unrestricted travel between Ireland and 15 countries.

 

File image: The High Court

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!