Ryanair Welcomes The Outcome Of High Court Case On Travel Restrictions.

Ryanair has welcomed the outcome of the High Court case it took against the state over travel restrictions.

The airline had tried to claim the rules were unlawful - but the court found in the government's favour.

But Ryanair says the court has now confirmed there's no legal requirement to restrict your movement for 14 days after travelling from a country that's not on the green list.

It's calling on the government to immediately adopt the EU's new traffic light system, which would allow unrestricted travel between Ireland and 15 countries.

File image: The High Court