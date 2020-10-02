Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Taoiseach Wishes US President & 1st Lady A Speedy Recovery.

: 10/02/2020 - 15:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_martin_09_05_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach has wished Donald and Melania Trump a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

The US president announced this morning he's self-isolating after contracting the virus.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he hopes President Trump has a swift recovery:

16taoiseach.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews

