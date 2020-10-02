Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Locals In North West Kildare Fundraise For Judicial Review Of Planning Permission For Wind Farm.

: 10/02/2020 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Locals in North West Kildare are raising funds to mount a judicial review of An Bord Pleanala's decision to grantplanning permission for a wind farm in North West Kildare.

KCC declined permission, in December, to North Kildare Wind Farms Ltd, for the project.

It includes up to 12  wind turbines with a tip height of up to 169 metres, a substation, and an amenity trail, in the townlands of Ballynamullagh, Coolree, Drehid, Dunfierth, Killyon, Kilmurry and Mulgeeth.

That decision was appealed to ABP.

It has granted permission, and attached 15 conditions, including creation of a a traffic management plan for the construction phase, noise level restrictions and shadow flicker requirements.

Sheila O'Brien lives in Carbury and is a member of the Kildare Environmental Awareness group.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

ABPs notes the development description:
"Development of a wind farm, recreation amenity trail and all associated works and will consist of the following: up to 12 number wind turbines with a tip height of up to 169 metres and all associated foundations and hardstanding areas; one number on-site electricity substation; two number temporary construction compounds; all associated underground electrical and communication cabling connecting the turbines to the proposed on-site electricity substation; underground electricity cabling including joint bayson the public road connecting the proposed on-site electricity substation to the existing Dunfierth substation within the townland of Dunfierth via the L1004 public road; upgrade and extension to an existing recreation amenity trail and installation of signage, picnic tables and bicycle stands; upgrade of existing site entrance from the L5025 public road and use of one number existing site entrance on the L5012 public road; provision of new site access tracks and associated drainage; upgrade of existing access tracks and associated drainage; tree felling; and all associated site development works including landscaping.  Permission is sought for a period of 10 years and an operational life of 30 years from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm.  An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) accompany this planning application, all within the townlands of Ballynamullagh, Coolree, Drehid, Dunfierth, Killyon, Kilmurry and Mulgeeth, County Kildare. Further public notices were received by the planning authority on the 25thdayof October, 2019with significant further information consisting of changes in regard tothe Environmental Impact Assessment Report(EIAR)and Natura Statement Impact(NIS) submitted."

 

