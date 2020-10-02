Friday Night Rhythm

Exchequer Deficit Now Stands At €9.3 Billion.

: 10/02/2020 - 16:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

The Exchequer has recorded a more than €9.3 billion  deficit over the first three quarters of the year.

Overall tax revenues in September were down €411 million when compared with the same month last year.

The income tax take for the year has fallen but not as much as first feared, while the corporation tax take is almost 28 per cent higher this year than in 2019.

The overall deficit is largely driven by increased spending by the Departments of Social Protection and Health this year to deal with Covid.

 

 

Stock image: Pexels

