A 46-year-old man is due in court this evening in Co Cork over the seizure of around four million euro.

He was arrested on Wednesday after gardaí discovered millions of euro in cash during searches in counties Kerry and Laois.

It was part of an investigation into the activity of an organised crime gang involved in international drugs smuggling.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Fermoy District Court at 6pm.



File image; RollingNews