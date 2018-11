Oprah Winfrey has been door-knocking to get voters to make history by backing a black female Democrat for Georgia's governor.

Voters were given a big surprise as they answered their doors in the Atlanta suburbs to one of the most famous women in the world.

Elections take place across the US on Tuesday.

But despite Stacey Abrams' Yale education and ten years on the state's General Assembly - Donald Trump doesn't reckon she's qualified: