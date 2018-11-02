K Drive

UK Police Launch Inquiry In To Allegations Of Anti-Semitic Hate Crime In UK Labour.

: 11/02/2018 - 11:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett


Police in the UK have begun an investigation into allegations of anti-semitic hate crimes within Britain's Labour Party.

It's after a file containing 45 claims was handed over to the Metropolitan Police in September.

Labour insists it has a robust system for looking into complaints.

 

