Listen: Mayor Of Kildare Urges Anyone With Information About The Murder Of David Boland To Come Forward.

A second man has been arrested as part of the investigation in to the murder of David Boland.

The 34 year old Nurney businessman was stabbed numerous times in an incident on Duke Street, Athy, yesterday morning.

Last night, Gardai detained a man in his late twenties.

He remains in custody at Kidlare Town Garda Station, under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A second man, in his mid twenties, has been arrested today.

He is being questioned at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of the same act.

And, Mayor of Kildare, Martin Miley, is urging anyone with information to come forward

Anyone with information can contact Athy Garda Station on 059-8634210, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.