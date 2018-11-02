CKLP Tenders The Creation Of Kildare Craft Network.

The County Kildare LEADER Partnership wants to establish a craft network.

CKLP delivers the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme, which contains an action to support a Creative Network and Craft Design Hubs.

A group of active craft entrepreneurs are currently engaged in a structured programme delivered by the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland.

This programme, funded by Kildare LEO, is assisting craft entrepreneurs to develop their individual businesses and concludes in November 2018.

County Kildare LEADER Partnership is now seeks tenders for a training project which follows-on from this.