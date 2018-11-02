Kildare Stars from Chicago to South Africa and Back Home This Weekend

Kildare sports stars feature prominently internationally and at home this weekend.

The Ireland Rugby side plays Italy in Soldier's Field, Chicago tomorrow night at 8pm.

Munster lock, Naas's Tadhg Beirne and Athy’s Joey Carbery at out half both start.

In the PRO 14 on Sunday in South Africa, Leinster play the Southern Kings at 12.45.

Kill's Adam Byrne is on the wing, while his village compatriot James Tracy is at hooker.

All Ireland champions Limerick are set to dominate the PWC All Star Hurling team of the year when it's revealed tonight.

Four Kildare players, Paddy McKenna, Eanna O’Neill, Mark Moloney and Jack Sheridan will receive Christy Ring All Star Awards

In Hurling Shinty tomorrow, Ireland will play Scotland in an Under 21 International in Abbotstown tomorrow

Naas teammates James Burke and Jack Sheridan are in the Ireland team

County senior hurling champions Celbridge begin their Leinster campaign tomorrow.

They play Graigue- Ballycallan in John Locke’s GAA Grounds, Callan at 1.30pm in the Leinster Intermediate championship.

Kfm will have live updates of the game.

