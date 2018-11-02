Listen: Two Men Remain In Custody Following Murder Of David Boland In Athy.

Gardai in Kildare are continuing to question two men as part of their inquiry in to the murder of David Boland in Athy.

A man in his late twenties was arrested last night, and remains in custody in Kildare Town Garda Station.

A second man, in his mid twenties, was detained last night.

He is being questioned at Naas Garda Station.

Mr. Boland, who was 34 yeas old and from Nurney was stabbed numerous times in an incident on Duke Street at around 5.30am.

Superintendent Martin Walker is leading the inquiry. He says Gardai are also investigating the burning-out of Mr. Boland's car.

While Athy Sinn Fein Cllr., Thomas Redmond, says the people of the town are shaken by the killing

Anyone with information can contact Athy Garda Station on 059-8634210, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.