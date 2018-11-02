K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Two Men Remain In Custody Following Murder Of David Boland In Athy.

: 11/02/2018 - 15:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard.jpg

Gardai in Kildare are continuing to question two men as part of their inquiry in to the murder of David Boland in Athy.

A man in his late twenties was arrested last night, and remains in custody in Kildare Town Garda Station.

A second man, in his mid twenties, was detained last night.

He is being questioned at Naas Garda Station.

Mr. Boland, who was 34 yeas old and from Nurney was stabbed numerous times in an incident on Duke Street at around 5.30am.

Superintendent Martin Walker is leading the inquiry. He says Gardai are also investigating the burning-out of Mr. Boland's car.

frimwlunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

While Athy Sinn Fein Cllr., Thomas Redmond, says the people of the town are shaken by the killing

frimwlunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Anyone with information can contact Athy Garda Station on 059-8634210, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!