Listen: Vicky Phelan Awarded WIT Honoray Fellowship.

Vicky Phelan says it is a huge honour to be awarded an Honorary Fellowship at Waterford Institute of Technology.

WIT's governing body confers it's highest honour on those who have demonstrated distinction in a field of human endeavour, that motivates and inspires the community of the institute and society at large.

The Cerival Check campaigner has been working at the Institute since 2006.

Speaking to WLR, Vicky says her work there helps adults who have been failed by the education system:

File image: Vicky Phelan/RollingNews.