Gardai are continuing to question a woman in her 40s after a man’s mutilated body was found at a house in Foxrock, South Dublin.

The victim - who was in his 20s and believed to be from Ghana - suffered a violent death.

His body has been removed from the scene in Tudor Lawns this afternoon and a preliminary post mortem exam has been carried out.

Image: Members of the Garda Technical Bureau at Tudor Lawns. Foxrock: RollingNews