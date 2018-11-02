Retro Classics

Over 300 People Left Kildare's Live Register In October.

: 11/02/2018 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Over 300 people left Kildare's Live Register last month.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office shows there were 8,128 singing-on in October, down from 8,448 in September.

Its a 4% drop.

There were 1,334 people on the Live Register in Athy last month, 2,635 in Maynooth and 4,159 in Newbridge.

