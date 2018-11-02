Permission Granted For Import Of 1.2 Million Tonnes Of Soil Waste To Kildare Site.

Planning permission has been granted for an "inert soil waste recovery facility", importing 1.2 million tonnes of material.

Kilsaran Concrete applied for leave for the facility on a site at Halverstown, Kilcullen.

Kildare County Council has approved the project, which will take place, on "a phased basis and will be completed within 8 years"

***Stock image.

The development description is as follows:

"

(i) establishment of an inert soil waste recovery facility to

provide for the importation of approximately 1,200,000

tonnes of natural inert waste materials, principally excess

soil, stone and / or broken rock to backfill the pit void to

former ground level and improve lands currently in

agricultural use. The development will be carried out on

a phased basis and will be completed within 8 years; (ii)

share use, with the existing Kilsaran concrete

manufacturing and waste facilities, of existing site and

services infrastructure including site office, staff welfare

facilities, weighbridge (with dedicated office), wheelwash,

hardstand areas, fuel storage tanks and site access; (iii)

use of section of existing concrete block curing shed as a

waste inspection and quarantine facility; and (iv)

temporary stockpiling of topsoil pending re-use as cover

material for final restoration of the site. The proposed

development requires a waste licence from the

Environmental Protection Agency. An Environmental

Impact Statement (now referred to as an Environmental

Impact Assessment Report (EIRA)) will be submitted

Halverstown

Kilcullen

Co. Kildare"