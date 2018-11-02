Retro Classics

Permission Granted For Import Of 1.2 Million Tonnes Of Soil Waste To Kildare Site.

: 11/02/2018 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Planning permission has been granted for an "inert soil waste recovery facility", importing 1.2 million tonnes of material.

Kilsaran Concrete applied for leave for the facility on a site at Halverstown, Kilcullen.

Kildare County Council has approved the project, which will take place, on "a phased basis and will be completed within 8 years"

The development description is as follows:
"
(i) establishment of an inert soil waste recovery facility to
provide for the importation of approximately 1,200,000
tonnes of natural inert waste materials, principally excess
soil, stone and / or broken rock to backfill the pit void to
former ground level and improve lands currently in
agricultural use.  The development will be carried out on
a phased basis and will be completed within 8 years; (ii)
share use, with the existing Kilsaran concrete
manufacturing and waste facilities, of existing site and
services infrastructure including site office, staff welfare
facilities, weighbridge (with dedicated office), wheelwash,
hardstand areas, fuel storage tanks and site access; (iii)
use of section of existing concrete block curing shed as a
waste inspection and quarantine facility; and (iv)
temporary stockpiling of topsoil pending re-use as cover
material for final restoration of the site.  The proposed
development requires a waste licence from the
Environmental Protection Agency.  An Environmental
Impact Statement (now referred to as an Environmental
Impact Assessment Report (EIRA)) will be submitted
Halverstown
Kilcullen
Co. Kildare"

