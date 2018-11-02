Dept. Delays Decision On New South Kildare School.

The Dept. of Education has delayed issuing a decision on a new second level school for Kildare South.

It had, previously, committed to issuing a determination during the course of October.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, says “Due to the Department officials concentration on the safety issues for the impacted 42 schools nationwide, the expected announcement on a new second level school for Kildare South has been delayed by a few weeks. The Department had previously committed to making a decision by October so I wanted to make sure the second level school was still on the Minister and officials radar for decision."

A decision may be issued in mid-November.