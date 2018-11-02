Retro Classics

10pm - 12amr

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dept. Delays Decision On New South Kildare School.

: 11/02/2018 - 17:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_education.png

The Dept. of Education has delayed issuing a decision on a new second level school for Kildare South.

It had, previously, committed to issuing a determination during the course of October.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, says  “Due to the Department officials concentration on the safety issues for the impacted 42 schools nationwide, the expected announcement on a new second level school for Kildare South has been delayed by a few weeks. The Department had previously committed to making a decision by October so I wanted to make sure the second level school was still on the Minister and officials radar for decision."

A decision may be issued in mid-November.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!