Gardai Continue To Question Two Men As Part Of Boland Murder Inquiry.

Two men in their twenties are being questioned by Gardai in Naas and Kildare Town investigating the murder of David Boland in Athy

The 34 year old was stabbed on Duke Street yesterday morning and died later in hospital.

One man in his early twenties and another man in his late twenties have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, in particular they would like motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.