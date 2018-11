In Kfm traffic and travel news,

There are very lengthy delays for motorists on the M7, and in adjoining towns, this evening.

Southbound, traffic is crawling from before Johnstown.

Northbound, there are intermittent delays from Newbridge.

Traffic is also heady this evening on the Monread Road in Naas, and in the town centre.

Sallins, Newbridge, Johnstown and Kill are also busy.

