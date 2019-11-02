Vietnamn Calls On All Countries To Work Together To Combat Human Trafficking.

Vietnam has called on countries around the world to work together to combat human trafficking.

It's after the deaths of 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex last week

UK Police are working with authorities in Vietnam to identify the eight women and 31 men who were found dead in a refrigerated container in Essex on October 23rd.

They are all believed to be Vietnamese nationals.

Yesterday Vietnam police arrested two people for trafficking in connection with the deaths

Meanwhile proceedings have started to extradite a 23-year-old man, charged in connection with their deaths, to the UK from Dublin

In a statement, the Vietnam Foreign ministry spokesperson said that Vietnam "strongly condemns human trafficking and considers it a serious crime".

She called the incident a "serious humanitarian tragedy", urging countries around the world to step up cooperation in combating human trafficking in order to prevent the recurrence of such tragedy,"