A pedestrian in his 70s has been killed after being hit by a bus in Co Meath.

It happened on the R135 at Newtown Cross near Ashbourne shortly after 11 o'clock last night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the bus was uninjured.

A post-mortem on the man's body is to take place at Navan Hospital.

The road at Newtown Cross has since reopened and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.