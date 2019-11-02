Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Irish Water Investigating Reports Of Water Outage In Kilmeague And Surrounding Areas.

: 11/02/2019 - 10:18
Author: Eoin Beatty
water_drop.jpeg

 

Irish Water say it is investigating reports of a water outage in Kildare this morning.

It has reportedly been caused by a burst water mains and is affecting Kilmeague and the surrounding areas.

Irish Water say it will issue an update in due course.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!