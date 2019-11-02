Conor McGregor Convicted And Fined For Punching A Man In A Pub In Dublin.

Conor McGregor has been convicted and fined 1,000 euro for punching a man in the face in a pub in Dublin.

It happened on a Saturday afternoon last April after the man refused to take a drink of the UFC fighter's own brand of whiskey.

Mr. McGregor, with an address in Kildare pleaded for leniency and assured Judge Treasa Kelly nothing of this nature would happen again.

She was told a conviction would cause him severe difficulties in relation to fights in the US.

The victim wasn't in court and declined the opportunity to prepare a Victim Impact Statement.

Compensation has already been paid by McGregor but the amount wasn't revealed.

The judge noted his early plea and remorse, and while she decided a custodial sentence wasn't appropriate, she did convict and fined him €1k.